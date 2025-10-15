DeepOcean charters multipurpose support vessel from Glomar Offshore

DeepOcean stated it will utilise the Glomar Supporter to enhance its offering in the survey, inspection, and light inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) markets.

The 60-metre, DP2-equipped vessel underwent an extensive rebuild in 2021 and has a carrying capacity of approximately 1,395 tonnes. It features a main stern A-frame for deploying and towing various sensor types and is equipped with survey sensors, including multibeam echosounders.