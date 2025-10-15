DeepOcean charters multipurpose support vessel from Glomar Offshore
Ocean services provider DeepOcean has entered into a time charter agreement for the multipurpose support vessel Glomar Supporter.
The vessel has been chartered from Glomar Offshore and will join DeepOcean’s fleet in January 2026.
DeepOcean stated it will utilise the Glomar Supporter to enhance its offering in the survey, inspection, and light inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) markets.
The 60-metre, DP2-equipped vessel underwent an extensive rebuild in 2021 and has a carrying capacity of approximately 1,395 tonnes. It features a main stern A-frame for deploying and towing various sensor types and is equipped with survey sensors, including multibeam echosounders.
Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean, stated, “We have actively been looking for smaller vessels that can provide an even more cost-effective offering, particularly in the offshore renewables space. We decided to seize the opportunity when we heard that the Glomar Supporter became available.”
DeepOcean will mobilise one of its work-class ROVs on the vessel, with operations scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026 following the completion of the mobilisation.