Danish military acquires CSOV for subsea infrastructure protection

The 85-metre CSOV will be procured from Danish company Navigare Capital Partners. The FMI said she will constitute an increase in the capacity of the Danish Armed Forces to conduct maritime surveillance and to respond to incidents that occur beneath the surface.

The FMI said minor modifications will be made so that the vessel can carry and operate underwater drones and sensors as well as support military operations.

The CSOV is scheduled to be delivered in 2026, after which adaptation of the platform and training of personnel will begin. The vessel's name will be changed prior to being commissioned into service with the Royal Danish Navy.