Cyan Renewables christens new offshore wind SOV

Singapore-based Cyan Renewables has formally named its newest service operation vessel (SOV).
Cyan Wind Seeker was built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and delivered ahead of schedule, according to Cyan Renewables. She will commence operations immediately under a 15-year charter supporting Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind activities for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.
Designed to meet the demanding requirements of offshore wind operations, the SOV is an advanced, environmentally friendly support vessel optimised for seakeeping, station keeping, fuel efficiency, safety and crew welfare.
Cyan Wind Seeker is equipped with a walk-to-work motion-compensated gangway with elevator access to transition pieces, a stern boat landing system for safe personnel and equipment transfer, and dynamic positioning capability to ensure safe and precise offshore operations.
The SOV's core functions include: safe transfer of technicians to wind turbine transition pieces and offshore substations; transfer of tools and spare parts via gangway and boat landing; supporting maintenance planning and operations; providing accommodation and welfare facilities for offshore personnel; and warehousing and maintenance support.