Cyan Renewables christens new offshore wind SOV

Singapore-based Cyan Renewables has formally named its newest service operation vessel (SOV).

Cyan Wind Seeker was built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and delivered ahead of schedule, according to Cyan Renewables. She will commence operations immediately under a 15-year charter supporting Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind activities for the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of offshore wind operations, the SOV is an advanced, environmentally friendly support vessel optimised for seakeeping, station keeping, fuel efficiency, safety and crew welfare.