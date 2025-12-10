Conversion completed on Hornbeck Offshore SOV

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) based in Panama City, Florida, has completed and redelivered HOS Rocinante, a US-flagged service operation vessel (SOV) belonging to Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS).
Originally built by ESG as an offshore supply vessel, HOS Rocinante has undergone an extensive conversion at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe Shipyards in Panama City.
The project transformed the vessel into an SOV engineered to support technician accommodation, safe personnel transfer, and multi-day offshore operations in harsh, open ocean environments — capabilities essential for offshore wind farm construction and maintenance, as well as traditional offshore energy projects.
Key conversion elements include: installation of a walk-to-work motion-compensated gangway and other personnel transfer solutions; enhanced dynamic positioning and propulsion capabilities for precise station-keeping; upgraded accommodation and workspace capacity for offshore technicians with single-person staterooms; improvements to cargo handling and client warehousing/storage systems; and an energy storage system for enhanced power reserve and improved failure mode operability.
ESG said the SOV is uniquely positioned to support both offshore wind development and petro-energy operations, offering HOS greater flexibility to meet the evolving needs of domestic and international energy customers.