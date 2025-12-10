Conversion completed on Hornbeck Offshore SOV

The project transformed the vessel into an SOV engineered to support technician accommodation, safe personnel transfer, and multi-day offshore operations in harsh, open ocean environments — capabilities essential for offshore wind farm construction and maintenance, as well as traditional offshore energy projects.

Key conversion elements include: installation of a walk-to-work motion-compensated gangway and other personnel transfer solutions; enhanced dynamic positioning and propulsion capabilities for precise station-keeping; upgraded accommodation and workspace capacity for offshore technicians with single-person staterooms; improvements to cargo handling and client warehousing/storage systems; and an energy storage system for enhanced power reserve and improved failure mode operability.

ESG said the SOV is uniquely positioned to support both offshore wind development and petro-energy operations, offering HOS greater flexibility to meet the evolving needs of domestic and international energy customers.