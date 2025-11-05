Construction begins on new OSV for Australia's Carpentaria Marine

RDM Constructions of Australia has begun building a new multi-purpose offshore support vessel (OSV) ordered by local operator Carpentaria Marine Services.
The 37-metre catamaran vessel will be deployed across northern and eastern Australia, including Cape York and the Gulf of Carpentaria. It will be utilised by Carpentaria Marine for a range of services including marine construction, dive operations, underwater surveying and remotely operated vehicle operations.
The OSV is anticipated to commence operations in 2026.
Powered by two Cummins QSK50 engines, the new vessel has been designed to support long-term, remote operations with a robust hull form suitable for offshore missions and capacity for 68,000 litres of fuel and 24,500 litres of water.
The vessel will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 24 knots while twin bow thrusters will assist in station keeping.
The vessel will be able to carry up to four 20-foot containers and will be equipped with a 15-tonne A-Frame winch, a knuckle boom crane capable of lifting 15 tonnes, a workshop locker room, and a moonpool for survey operations on the hull deck.