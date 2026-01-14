China's Everbright Shipbuilding resumes operations after restructuring

China's Everbright Shipbuilding has resumed its shipyard operations following a restructuring that addressed its outstanding obligations totalling approximately CNY400 million (US$60 million).

Located in Hubei province, Everbright was established in November 2006. Within two years, the company had the capacity to build offshore vessels and other commercial vessels of up to 35,000 DWT.

However, due to factors such as market fluctuations, internal mismanagement and long-standing historical issues, Everbright suffered a capital chain rupture and ended up with with nearly CNY400 million in debt. The company's assets and equipment were seized in multiple rounds, and its main shipyard became idle due to a lack of activity.