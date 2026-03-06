BP plans August maintenance at Azerbaijan's Central Azeri platform

BP plans to carry out scheduled maintenance at the Central Azeri platform for 11 days in August 2026, the company's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Giovanni Cristofoli said.

The shutdown will affect only the platform’s gas infrastructure, while oil production will continue, he added. He said the maintenance typically lasts 19 days, with the shorter outage possible through the use of new technologies.

BP is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector and operator of key projects in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.