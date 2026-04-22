Bourbon adds 13 vessels to offshore fleet following financial restructuring

Bourbon reported a significant expansion of its fleet with the addition of 13 new offshore support vessels since the beginning of 2026, representing a total value exceeding $180 million.

The company attributed this expansion to the support of its new shareholders and stated the move demonstrates an ability to deploy strategic assets that align with offshore market requirements.

The company completed the acquisition of six diesel-electric vessels from Minsheng Group, including five platform supply vessels and one anchor handling tug supply vessel with an 80-tonne bollard pull. Bourbon noted these additions complement its existing fleet types and allow for efficient operational integration.