Bourbon adds 13 vessels to offshore fleet following financial restructuring

Bourbon reported a significant expansion of its fleet with the addition of 13 new offshore support vessels since the beginning of 2026, representing a total value exceeding $180 million.
The company attributed this expansion to the support of its new shareholders and stated the move demonstrates an ability to deploy strategic assets that align with offshore market requirements.
The company completed the acquisition of six diesel-electric vessels from Minsheng Group, including five platform supply vessels and one anchor handling tug supply vessel with an 80-tonne bollard pull. Bourbon noted these additions complement its existing fleet types and allow for efficient operational integration.
Two large-capacity platform supply vessels, Bourbon Front and Bourbon Clear, were also purchased from ICBC. These acquisitions follow the purchase of another vessel in the same series, Bourbon Calm, in September 2025.
Chief Executive Officer of Bourbon Gaël Bodénès stated, “In just a few months, we have expanded our fleet, secured significant investments, and quickly returned vessels to service for our customers.” Bodénès added that the momentum is a result of a business transformation initiated in early 2025.
The company is also reactivating two 80-tonne diesel-electric anchor handling tug supply vessels. Bourbon reported that this reactivation shows its capability to restore the operational potential of laid-up assets to meet market demand.
In February 2026, the company took delivery of the Bourbon Evolution 810, which is the latest newbuild in its subsea series. The vessel is designed for deepwater operations and includes two active heave compensated cranes, with the main crane possessing a 150-tonne capacity.
The subsea vessel also features an upgraded DP3 dynamic positioning system and accommodation for up to 105 personnel.
Following its delivery in Singapore, Bourbon noted that the vessel is expected to start a long-term contract in South Asia during the second quarter.