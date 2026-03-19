Beng Kuang Marine inks agreement to buyout Asian Sealand Offshore and Marine

Beng Kuang Marine has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 49 per cent of Asian Sealand Offshore and Marine for SG$60 million ($45 million). The deal will see the target become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group, which currently holds a 51 per cent interest.

The purchase price includes SG$20 million in cash and SG$20 million in new shares issued at SG$0.35 each. Beng Kuang Marine stated that up to SG$20 million in additional cash is expected to be paid as deferred consideration based on performance in 2026 and 2027.

The company reported that the acquisition is based on an internal valuation of SG$122 million for the target group. This figure represents a price to earnings ratio of approximately eight times the profit after tax recorded in 2025.