Beng Kuang Group to acquire full ownership of Asian Sealand Offshore

Beng Kuang Group announced that it has signed a term sheet to acquire a 49 per cent equity stake in Asian Sealand Offshore and Marine for SG$60 million ($45 million). The transaction will result in the group holding 100 per cent ownership of the firm.

The total payment consists of SG$20 million in cash to be paid at the completion of the deal. It also includes SG$20 million to be satisfied through the issuance of 57,142,857 new ordinary shares at an issue price of SG$0.35 per share.

An additional deferred and contingent consideration of up to SG$20 million will be payable in cash. This payment depends on the subsidiary achieving a net profit of at least SG$15 million for the 2026 and 2027 financial years, the group confirmed.