Baker Hughes wins multi-year contract extension for offshore stimulation in Brazil

Baker Hughes has announced a multi-year agreement with Petrobras to extend the deployment of its Blue Marlin and Blue Orca stimulation vessels.
The award, which followed an open tender, will see the vessels continue to support the optimisation of offshore oil and gas production in Brazil’s post and pre-salt fields, according to the company.
The contract also includes the provision of associated chemicals and services. The two vessels will deliver advanced chemical treatments to stimulate wells, with the aim of maximising production in both brownfield and greenfield developments.
Additionally, they will support well construction through gravel pack and frac pack operations.
Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President, Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes, remarked that the vessels have long histories in Brazil. The Blue Marlin and Blue Orca have operated in Brazil since 2008 and 2023, respectively.
Baker Hughes added that majority of the chemicals utilised by the vessels will be sourced in Brazil, with a stated goal of strengthening the local energy supply chain.
