AWARDS 2025 | Best Multi-Role WFSV – Tor Boreas – Macduff Ship Design

This versatile new vessel features exceptional multi-functional capability for the offshore wind, towing, and marine construction sectors.

The vessel is equipped with an array of deck equipment and its 70-square-metre aft deck can carry up to 60 tonnes of cargo or three 20-foot containers and supports modular dive and survey units.

The bow thruster, four-point mooring system, and gyrostabiliser enhance station-keeping and crew comfort in higher sea states.

With accommodation for six crew and up to 12 additional personnel, Tor Boreas is a highly capable and flexible platform ideally suited for offshore wind support, towing, boulder grappling, dive operations, and general marine construction work.