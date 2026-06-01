AWARDS 2025 | Best Multi-Role WFSV – Tor Boreas – Macduff Ship Design

This versatile new vessel features exceptional multi-functional capability for the offshore wind, towing, and marine construction sectors.
The vessel is equipped with an array of deck equipment and its 70-square-metre aft deck can carry up to 60 tonnes of cargo or three 20-foot containers and supports modular dive and survey units.
The bow thruster, four-point mooring system, and gyrostabiliser enhance station-keeping and crew comfort in higher sea states.
With accommodation for six crew and up to 12 additional personnel, Tor Boreas is a highly capable and flexible platform ideally suited for offshore wind support, towing, boulder grappling, dive operations, and general marine construction work.
"Tor Boreas has been designed with a main target of offshore wind operations but with the ability to perform multiple other services," Ian Ellis, Managing Director at Macduff Ship Design, told Baird Maritime. "It has also been designed to provide minimal emissions and improved crew comfort all within a package that fits within the UK Workboat Code vessel size limit, i.e., below 24 metres registered length."
The vessel was developed with a diesel-electric propulsion system driving twin azimuthing drives for improved manoeuvrability. The diesel generators are coupled to an IMO Tier III exhaust scrubber system to minimise emissions. Coupled with the two azimuthing drives, a bow thruster allows the vessel to have DP capability.
"An array of deck equipment including a large offshore crane, a stern A-frame, and a shark jaw combined with a deck winch and stern roller ensure flexibility during deck operations. A moonpool improves the vessel's ability during ROV operations and a four-point mooring system enhances the station-keeping ability provided by the DP system.
"The vessel is fitted with a comfortable set of en suite cabins and accommodation for both crews and survey personnel. It is also arranged with a large gyrostabilisation system to reduce motions and deliver improved crew comfort."
For Ellis, working to fit the multiple operational requirements within the small vessel envelope posed a significant challenge during the design work on the WFSV, but this needed to be overcome, due to an ongoing need in the industry for smaller yet capable offshore support platforms.
"We see servicing of existing sites becoming more important," he told Baird Maritime. "The larger installation vessels offer high costs for much of the day-to-day maintenance, and so we see a need for capable but smaller vessels to operate within this sector while still offering the ability to ensure crew comfort and to stay out at sea for extended periods."
As for the broader British workboat industry, Ellis believes the main driver for the sector will be the increasing need to comply with future emissions regulations.
"At this time with the uncertainty on future fuels and availability, this poses a significant challenge. We currently do not see significant changes in this sector except for looking at how future fuels and technologies can be integrated once they become available.
"It is noticeable that globally, employment costs are rising and so the UK and other high wage economies are becoming much more competitive. We therefore see the potential for more operators to have these small yet complex ships built locally."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.