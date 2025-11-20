Avangaad revenue rises six per cent in Q3 2025

Avangaad has reported revenue of MYR33.5 million ($7.5 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, a six per cent increase compared to MYR31.6 million in the same period last year. The growth was attributed to higher vessel utilisation and improved charter rates for its fast crew boat (FCB) contracts.

For the first nine months of 2025, the group’s cumulative revenue rose to MYR95.7 million, up from MYR93.4 million in the previous year. Core profit after tax (PAT) for the nine-month period stood at MYR16.8 million.