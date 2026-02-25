Avangaad reports return to profit in FY2025 after restructuring

Avangaad reported a profit before tax of MYR29 million ($6.5 million) for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. This performance represents the company's first full year of normalised operations following its exit from PN17 status, a classification for financially distressed firms on the Malaysian stock exchange.

Revenue for the twelve-month period rose four per cent to MYR127.6 million, driven by improved charter pricing for the fast crew boat fleet. The group noted that the previous year’s profit was materially affected by a one-off, non-cash debt waiver gain of MYR171.1 million.

Operating cash flow reached a positive MYR65.1 million, marking a significant turnaround from the MYR54.4 million outflow recorded in 2024. This cash generation supported a free cash flow of MYR43.7 million and allowed for substantial deleveraging.