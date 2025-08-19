Avangaad posts stronger Q2 results, details three-phase growth plan

Malaysian marine services provider Avangaad has announced another quarter of growth, anchored by significant multi-year charter wins for its fast crew boats and tugboats. The company's group revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased to MYR32.3 million ($7.6 million) from MYR30.6 million in the previous corresponding period.

The stronger results were driven by higher vessel utilisation and improved charter rates. The standout for the quarter was a MYR66.8 million suite of contracts from Northport (Malaysia) and other multi-year fast crew boat charters.

On a cumulative six-month basis, the group secured three fast crew boat contracts worth MYR29.2 million, alongside the new contracts totaling MYR66.8 million, which included a two-year extension for three harbour tugboats and a new five-year charter for three more.