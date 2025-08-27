AMSC prepares for liquidation after distributing dividends and shares

AMSC has reported its results for the first half of 2025, with the period dominated by activities related to the company's planned liquidation and delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company made significant distributions to its shareholders during the half-year as it monetised its investments.

The maritime-focused investment company’s financial results for the period were primarily driven by its holding in Solstad Maritime. AMSC recognised a share of profit of NOK197.5 million ($18.6 million) from this investment, alongside a NOK218.2 million change in the market value of the shares.