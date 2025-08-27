AMSC prepares for liquidation after distributing dividends and shares
AMSC has reported its results for the first half of 2025, with the period dominated by activities related to the company's planned liquidation and delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company made significant distributions to its shareholders during the half-year as it monetised its investments.
The maritime-focused investment company’s financial results for the period were primarily driven by its holding in Solstad Maritime. AMSC recognised a share of profit of NOK197.5 million ($18.6 million) from this investment, alongside a NOK218.2 million change in the market value of the shares.
The company also received NOK48.2 million in dividends from Solstad Maritime during the first half. There were no operational revenues or outgoings reported in the traditional sense, as the company's focus was on winding down its affairs.
A key activity during the period was the return of value to its own shareholders. AMSC distributed a special dividend of NOK3.9255 per share and also distributed its shares in Solstad Maritime in conjunction with the latter's stock exchange listing.
Chief Executive Pål Lothe Magnussen commented on the process, stating, "AMSC has been a successful dividend distributor over the past years returning more than NOK67 per share in cash distributions in addition to the Solstad Maritime shares." He added, "We are making progress towards a liquidation of AMSC and delisting from Oslo Stock Exchange, expected to be completed in Q4 2025."
The company confirmed that the activities in the first half were focused on preparing for the liquidation, and that the remaining cash in AMSC will be distributed to shareholders in connection with the final liquidation process.