Amazonian state could be new oil hub as Petrobras plans logistics base

Brazil’s Petrobras has authorised studies for a logistics centre in the Amazonian state of Amapa, where the state-run oil firm started exploring in a promising offshore block last week, state Governor Clecio Luis told Reuters.

The company’s logistics subsidiary Transpetro will do the studies, Luis said, adding the centre would support Petrobras operations in the event of a major discovery.

Petrobras did not provide more details. Previously Petrobras Chief Executive Magda Chambriard said that if there is a major find, the state-run oil firm could start production in about seven years.