Alaska's HEX acquires new offshore vessel for Cook Inlet operations

Oil and gas producer HEX has added a offshore supply vessel, Atlantis, to its fleet to expand marine support capacity for Cook Inlet's natural gas infrastructure in Alaska.

Atlantis was built in 2000 by Edison Chouest Offshore and its subsidiary, North American Shipbuilding. The vessel measures 190 feet (57.9 metres) in length and 44 feet (13.4 metres) in breadth.

It has a cargo deck area of 4,515 square feet (419.5 square metres) and a maximum speed of 13.2 knots (24.4 kilometres per hour). It is also equipped with dynamic positioning.