Alaska's HEX acquires new offshore vessel for Cook Inlet operations

Oil and gas producer HEX has added a offshore supply vessel, Atlantis, to its fleet to expand marine support capacity for Cook Inlet's natural gas infrastructure in Alaska.
Atlantis was built in 2000 by Edison Chouest Offshore and its subsidiary, North American Shipbuilding. The vessel measures 190 feet (57.9 metres) in length and 44 feet (13.4 metres) in breadth.
It has a cargo deck area of 4,515 square feet (419.5 square metres) and a maximum speed of 13.2 knots (24.4 kilometres per hour). It is also equipped with dynamic positioning.
According to HEX, the vessel is currently travelling to Alaska after transiting the Panama Canal with supplies for drilling operations.
Fortune Sea Management will manage the vessel through its newly established maritime division from its homeport in Homer. The vessel is expected to arrive in Cook Inlet in mid-July.
“Reliable marine services are essential to safe and responsible operations in Cook Inlet,” John Hendrix, President and Chief Executive Officer of HEX, commented.