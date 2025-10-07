AKOFS Offshore wins four-year, $246m contract for MPSV in Brazil

Norway's AKOFS Offshore, an affiliate of Akastor, has signed a firm four-year contract with Brazilian oil company Petrobras for its vessel, the AKOFS Santos.
The new contract, which was awarded following a competitive tender process, has a total value of $246 million.
The vessel will continue to perform services as a multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV) for Petrobras.
The company stated that the new contract is expected to commence in January 2027, following the expiry of the vessel's current engagement and necessary preparations for the new work scope.
Approximately $140 million of the total contract value will be allocated as revenue to AKOFS Offshore and will be included in the company’s backlog. With this new award, AKOFS Offshore noted that its total contract backlog now amounts to approximately $612 million.
AKOFS Offshore will conduct the operations for the AKOFS Santos in collaboration with its partners, Bravante, which will provide marine services, and IKM Subsea, which will be responsible for ROV services.