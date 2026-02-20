AKOFS Offshore signs four-year $330m contract for vessel with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore service provider AKOFS Offshore, a subsidiary of Akastor, signed a firm contract for the vessel Aker Wayfarer following a competitive tender process. The vessel will continue providing services as a subsea equipment support vessel for Petrobras in Brazil.
The 2010-built Aker Wayfarer has a deadweight tonnage of 11,406 and a cargo deck area of 2,210 square metres. It is equipped with a 400-ton AHC main crane and a 50-ton AHC crane.
The contract has a duration of four years, with operations scheduled to commence in September 2027. Akastor noted this follows the expiry of the current contract and necessary preparations for the new engagement.
AKOFS Offshore will conduct operations in collaboration with partners Bravante and Oceaneering. Bravante will provide marine services while Oceaneering handles remotely operated vehicle services.
The total value of the agreement is $330 million. Akastor stated that about $213 million of this total will be revenue allocated to AKOFS Offshore and included in its backlog.
Following the addition of this contract, the total backlog for AKOFS Offshore amounts to approximately $752 million as of the end of January 2026.