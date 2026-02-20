AKOFS Offshore signs four-year $330m contract for vessel with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore service provider AKOFS Offshore, a subsidiary of Akastor, signed a firm contract for the vessel Aker Wayfarer following a competitive tender process. The vessel will continue providing services as a subsea equipment support vessel for Petrobras in Brazil.

The 2010-built Aker Wayfarer has a deadweight tonnage of 11,406 and a cargo deck area of 2,210 square metres. It is equipped with a 400-ton AHC main crane and a 50-ton AHC crane.

The contract has a duration of four years, with operations scheduled to commence in September 2027. Akastor noted this follows the expiry of the current contract and necessary preparations for the new engagement.