Aesen and Topline Group form JV for Philippine offshore marine services

The venture aims to meet expanding demand for marine support services as the country increases investments in coastal infrastructure and ports.

The companies highlighted that offshore wind development and marine infrastructure projects in the country are expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

To capitalise on this projected growth, Aesen Topline Offshore said it plans to supply specialised logistics and project management solutions tailored to domestic operating requirements.

Aesen currently operates a fleet of around 130 vessels operating in 11 countries, comprising of crew boats, offshore support vessels and barges.