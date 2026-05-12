Adani Ports bets $1.36b on offshore business expansion in Europe

India’s Adani Ports said on Tuesday it will deepen its European footprint by building offshore capabilities with US engineering firm Oceaneering International, committing $1.36 billion in capital spending through fiscal year 2031.

The country's largest private port operator said it is targeting marine revenue of INR60 billion ($627.43 million) from the expansion.

As part of the planned expansion, its marine services unit Astro Offshore will develop a fleet of 200 vessels with specialised offshore capabilities.