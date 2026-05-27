OBITUARY | Johannes Solstad, Norwegian shipowner and founder of Solstad Offshore

"At the age of 34, he founded Solstad Rederi, and has been a pioneer in offshore shipping since the beginning of the Norwegian oil adventure," Lars Peder Solstad wrote about his father.

Offshore vessels and seafarers had remained Johannes Solstad's main interest, and he was still receiving market updates several times a week, Solstad Offshore said in a social media post on Mr Solstad's 95th birthday on August 4, 2025.

"I dreamed of owning my own ship ever since I was a little boy, but reality turned out to be much greater than the dream," Johannes Solstad said in 2014.