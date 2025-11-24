Marco Polo Marine forecasts higher net income in latest FY2025 guidance

The board of directors of Marco Polo Marine, and together with its subsidiaries, has said that, following a preliminary review of the group’s unaudited consolidated financial results for the financial year ended September 30, 2025 (FY2025), the group expects to report a significantly higher net income for FY2025 as compared to the financial year ended September 30, 2024.

The anticipated increase in net income is mainly attributable to gains arising from (i) the reversal of impairment losses on certain vessels; and (ii) the disposal of the group’s shareholding interest in its joint venture company, Marco Polo Offshore (IV).