Fugro's 2025 profits impacted by offshore wind slowdown

Fugro has published its financial results for full-year 2025.

The company said its performance in 2025 was affected by challenging offshore wind markets, and a temporary slowdown in oil and gas project start-ups during the latter part of the year, as previously indicated.

Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 reached €438.7 million (US$517.9 million) compared to €587.8 million (US$693.9 million) in the same quarter of the previous year. Full-year 2025 revenues totalled €1.848 billion (US$2.18 billion) compared to €2.275 billion (US$2.69 billion) for full-year 2024.