YPF partners with Eni for offshore exploration in Uruguay

Italian energy group Eni signed an agreement with Argentina's state oil producer YPF to acquire a 50 per cent stake and operatorship in the exploration block OFF-5, in Uruguay’s offshore, both companies said on Tuesday.

The block, currently operated by a company fully owned by YPF, is in its first exploration period. Eni said the block is highly prospective and strengthens its exploration portfolio, which combines near-field and infrastructure-led prospects with selected high-impact opportunities.