Woodside and East Timor: First LNG from Greater Sunrise in 2032?

Australia's Woodside Energy and East Timor have agreed to study sending gas from the large, undeveloped Greater Sunrise fields to a new liquefied natural gas plant in the Southeast Asian nation that could start exporting in the next seven years.

The agreement calls for the two sides to study the commercial and technical viability of a five-million-tonne project, with a high-level plan to start producing LNG as early as 2032-2035, Woodside and East Timor's petroleum and mineral resources ministry said in a joint statement on Tuesday.