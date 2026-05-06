Venezuela: World Court has no jurisdiction in oil-rich territory dispute with Guyana

Venezuela told judges at the United Nations' highest court, the World Court, on Wednesday that it rejects its jurisdiction in its century-old dispute with its neighbour Guyana centred around a region that is rich in oil.

At issue is a 160,000-square-kilometre (62,000-square-mile) border territory around the Esequibo river, which is mostly jungle, and an offshore area where significant discoveries of oil and gas have been made. Guyana brought the dispute to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, also known as the World Court, in 2018.

"Venezuela does not accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice," Venezuelan representative Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta told the court.

After the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces in January, Venezuela is being run by an interim government that maintains its claim on the Esequibo region.