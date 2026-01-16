Var Energi confirms additional oil at Barents Sea discovery

Var Energi has announced the completion of an appraisal well on the Zagato structure within the Goliat Ridge discovery in the Barents Sea. Two production tests confirmed reservoir quality and oil characteristics similar to the nearby Goliat field.

The well, located seven kilometres northeast of the operated Goliat field, tested two separate intervals. Each interval showed maximum flow rates exceeding 4,000 barrels of oil per day.

Total gross discovered recoverable resources for the Goliat Ridge are now estimated between 35 and 138 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). Including prospective resources, the total gross potential for the area is estimated to exceed 200 mmboe.