Vaar Energi and partners prepare for $1.42b North Sea development

Vaar Energi and its partners will invest about NOK14 billion ($1.42 billion) to develop three oil and gas discoveries in the Gjoea area offshore Norway, according to plans submitted to the energy ministry on Thursday.

The discoveries - Cerisa, Gjoea Nord and Ofelia - in the northern part of the North Sea will be developed via subsea installations tied back to the Gjoea field facilities, around 50 kilometres (31 miles) northeast of Norway's largest gas field, Troll.

The projects are expected to add about 76 million barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources, the ministry said.