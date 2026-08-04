US proposes updates to Arctic offshore drilling regulations

The US Department of the Interior has proposed revisions to federal regulations governing exploratory oil and gas drilling on the Arctic outer continental shelf.
Announced on August 3 through the Marine Minerals Administration, the proposal would update provisions introduced under the 2016 Arctic exploratory drilling rule to improve operational efficiency and reflect advances in drilling technology.
According to the department, the proposed changes are intended to streamline regulatory requirements while maintaining safety and environmental protections for Arctic offshore exploration.
The revisions include updates to requirements covering blowout preventer real-time monitoring, Arctic source control, relief rig capability, subsea isolation devices, and mudline cellars.
Additional amendments address oil spill response plan-holder reviews, crane operations on artificial islands, suspensions of operations and production, and the removal of separate integrated operations plan requirements.
“These targeted updates would provide clear, practical compliance options for Arctic outer continental shelf exploration while preserving safeguards to protect workers, the environment and Alaska’s precious natural resources,” said Marine Minerals Administration Acting Director Matt Giacona.
The Department of the Interior stated that the proposal does not approve any specific lease sale, exploration plan, permit, or drilling activity. The proposed rule will be open for a 90-day public comment period following its publication in the Federal Register.