US plans 34 offshore oil and gas lease sales in Gulf, Alaska, and California

The US Interior Department on Thursday unveiled a plan to hold as many as 34 oil and gas lease sales between 2026 and 2031 in the Gulf of Mexico and in federal waters off the coasts of Alaska and California.

The proposal is aligned with Trump's energy dominance agenda to supercharge domestic fossil fuel production.

The plan includes 21 sales off the coast of Alaska starting next year, seven in the Gulf of Mexico and six in the Pacific Ocean from Northern to Southern California.