US House passes bill to speed permitting for big energy projects

The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday that would streamline environmental reviews and speed permitting for large energy infrastructure projects, data centers and factories.
The goals of the bill are in line with President Donald Trump's agenda to expand domestic energy, mining and other industries, but conservationists said looser environmental standards risk clean air and public water supplies.
Congress has tried for several years to pass permitting reform legislation.
The bill lost support from "clean energy" advocates following last-minute changes by a small group of Republicans who wanted to preserve President Trump's ability to block permitted offshore wind farms.
The SPEED Act, sponsored by Republican Bruce Westerman, faces opposition in the US Senate from Democrats who want the legislation to benefit costly and inefficient energy and related transmission projects.
The bill passed with 11 Democratic votes despite concerns about the amendments.
Energy industry groups welcomed the 221-196 bill passage on Thursday, saying it is the first "meaningful" reform of the Nixon-era National Environmental Policy Act, which builders of large projects in many sectors have blamed for slow approvals.
“Today’s vote marks a turning point to fix America's broken permitting system and lower energy costs for every American," said Anne Bradbury, CEO of oil and gas lobby group AXPC.
