Turkey’s TPAO teams up with Shell for Bulgaria offshore exploration

Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) has signed a partnership agreement with Shell to carry out exploration work in Bulgaria's maritime zone, the Turkish energy ministry and British oil major said on Wednesday.

European Union member Bulgaria, which had been totally dependent on Russian gas until 2022, has been seeking to diversify its gas supplies and find cheaper sources.

TPAO and Shell will jointly explore the Khan Tervel block, located near Turkey's Sakarya gas field, and will hold a five-year licence in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.