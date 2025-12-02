Turkey's TPAO formalises deal for oil exploration in five Pakistan fields

Turkey's state oil company TPAO signed hydrocarbon exploration and production agreements with Pakistani companies including Mari Energy, Fatima, OGDCL, PPL, Prime and GHDL for three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan, the Turkish Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.
Under the signed agreements, TPAO and the abovementioned Pakistani companies will jointly explore and produce crude oil and natural gas in three offshore blocks in Pakistani territorial waters.
The parties will also collaborate on exploration and production in two additional onshore blocks in Pakistan.
The agreements were signed during Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar's visit to Pakistan, the ministry said.
"Our aim is to start work in these fields within 2026. We want to carry out these activities with seismic surveys in some areas and direct drilling in others," Bayraktar was quoted as saying according to a readout from the ministry.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler)