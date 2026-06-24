TotalEnergies sets sights on 2027 for new Suriname drilling push

Energy producer TotalEnergies expects to begin a new well drilling campaign next year to extend its exploration targets in Suriname, the French company's vice president for exploration in the Americas said on Wednesday.

TotalEnergies' largest development in Suriname, the $10.5 billion Gran Morgu offshore project, is set to begin oil output in 2028, a milestone for the small Latin American nation, where all crude production is currently focused onshore.

"We're going to start a multi-well campaign hopefully next year, depending on rig availability," Daniel Larranaga said at an energy conference in the capital Paramaribo.