TotalEnergies sells 40 per cent stake in Nigerian exploration licences to Chevron

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria has signed a farmout agreement to sell a 40 per cent participation interest in the PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 exploration licences offshore Nigeria to Star Deep Water Petroleum, a subsidiary of Chevron.

Located in the West Delta basin, the licences cover an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometres. They were originally awarded to a consortium of TotalEnergies and South Atlantic Petroleum following the 2024 exploration round organised by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.