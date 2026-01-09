TotalEnergies secures government nod for new Lebanon offshore exploration

French oil major TotalEnergies has obtained government permission for a new exploration permit offshore Lebanon, it said on Friday.

TotalEnergies, which owns a 35 per cent operating stake in the permit, will begin 3D seismic surveys on Block 8 with partners Eni (35 per cent) and QatarEnergy (30 per cent).

The French company moved to hunt for natural gas in Lebanon in late 2022, following the government's landmark agreement of a maritime border with Israel in the Mediterranean Sea. However, an initial exploration campaign on an adjacent block was disappointing.