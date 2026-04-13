TotalEnergies finds more hydrocarbons near its Congo offshore field

French oil major TotalEnergies has found hydrocarbons as part of a drilling campaign to expand its Moho field offshore Republic of Congo, it said on Monday.

The well encountered a column of 160 metres of oil and gas. Total said the Moho G discovery and its previous Moho H find represent recoverable resources of close to 100 million barrels.

Oil majors have expressed renewed interest in West Africa in a bid to replenish resources from declining fields elsewhere.