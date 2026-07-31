TotalEnergies, Eni approve Cyprus offshore gas field development

TotalEnergies and Eni have taken the final investment decision to develop the Cronos gas field in offshore block six of Cyprus, where each company holds a 50 per cent interest.

Discovered in 2022 and appraised in 2024, the field is located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of the Cypriot coast. The development will comprise four subsea wells.

According to the companies, production is expected to begin in 2028, with plateau output reaching approximately 500 million cubic feet (14.16 million cubic metres) of gas per day. TotalEnergies will market 50 per cent of production, equivalent to around 2.8 million tonnes of LNG annually.