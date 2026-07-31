TotalEnergies, Eni approve Cyprus offshore gas field development

TotalEnergies and Eni have taken the final investment decision to develop the Cronos gas field in offshore block six of Cyprus, where each company holds a 50 per cent interest.
Discovered in 2022 and appraised in 2024, the field is located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of the Cypriot coast. The development will comprise four subsea wells.
According to the companies, production is expected to begin in 2028, with plateau output reaching approximately 500 million cubic feet (14.16 million cubic metres) of gas per day. TotalEnergies will market 50 per cent of production, equivalent to around 2.8 million tonnes of LNG annually.
Gas from the field will be transported by subsea pipeline to Egypt, where it will be liquefied at the Damietta LNG terminal before being exported to Europe. TotalEnergies stated that the project will make use of existing Egyptian infrastructure to create operational synergies and accelerate production.
The partners signed key commercial and contractual agreements following the execution of a host government agreement in February 2025. According to the companies, the agreements cover the use of offshore facilities at the Zohr field, gas transportation through Egypt, liquefaction at the Damietta LNG terminal and LNG sales.
TotalEnergies also stated that the development could support future appraisal campaigns and additional resource development within block six.