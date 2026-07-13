Tetragon Energy awards seismic processing contract for Philippines offshore prospects

Tetragon Energy has awarded a contract to Australian seismic processing company DUG Technology to reprocess extensive data across its offshore permits in the Philippines.

The contract, valued at $1.45 million, with $590,000 net to Tetragon, represents the initial step in the company's exploration programme over the SC-80 and SC-81 permits.

Under the agreement, DUG Technology will reprocess four existing 3D seismic surveys spanning more than 4,000 square kilometres, along with additional 2D surveys. According to Tetragon, these 3D surveys were acquired for free but would have cost more than $20 million when originally gathered between 2005 and 2013.