Suriname's Staatsolie to open up new offshore oil areas in November

Suriname state oil firm Staatsolie will launch in November an "open-door offering" for offshore areas to be explored and evaluated, the company said on Tuesday, as the small South American nation seeks partners and financing for what it hopes could be an oil and gas boom.

Following a positive investment decision last year for the flagship $12 billion Gran Morgu project between TotalEnergies, APA Corp and Staatsolie, and several reserve findings by Malaysia's Petronas at Block 52, the country expects to inaugurate offshore oil and gas output by 2028.