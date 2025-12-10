Viridien launches seismic reimaging programme for Angola's Block 22

Viridien has announced the commencement of a new multi-client seismic reimaging programme covering offshore Block 22 in Angola. The project covers a 4,300-square-kilometre area and is intended to support the country’s upcoming licensing round.
The initiative aims to provide insights into underexplored structures along the Atlantic Hinge zone, which follows the geological trend of the proven Cameia and Golfinho fields.
Viridien expects to deliver fast-track results in the first quarter of 2026, with final data products scheduled for release in the third or fourth quarter of 2026.
The company will utilise proprietary technologies to reimage the data.
This new dataset will complement existing data over the nearby Block 20/11, offering operators a combined regional coverage of over 7,200 square kilometres in the Kwanza Basin for pre-salt and post-salt evaluation.
Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data at Viridien, stated, “Viridien is delighted to continue its strong relationship with Angola's national energy agency, ANPG, and longstanding presence in Angola by committing to this new reimaging project which will support their important upcoming licensing round.”