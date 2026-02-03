TotalEnergies taps Fugro for geotechnical survey at NSE 1 wind farm off Germany

Fugro has been awarded a contract to perform comprehensive geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies One (NSE 1) offshore wind farm, a major renewable energy project being developed by TotalEnergies in the North Sea off Germany.
Fugro said the investigations will provide essential insights into seabed conditions at planned wind turbine locations and inter-array cable routes, directly informing the safe and efficient design of turbine foundations.
With a planned capacity of two GW, NSE 1 is expected to contribute to Germany’s offshore wind expansion in the North Sea and strengthen Europe’s long-term energy security efforts.
Fieldwork is already underway, with Fugro mobilising a fleet of five specialist vessels to carry out the surveys approximately 170 kilometres off the German coast, across an area of around 200 square kilometres.
The campaign will include investigations at around 140 locations, reaching depths of up to 50 metres below the seabed. To support safe, efficient and high‑quality data acquisition across the site, Fugro will deploy advanced technologies including a seabed cone penetration testing system.
Following the fieldwork, an extensive laboratory testing programme will be carried out at Fugro’s laboratories in Wallingford, UK, and Louvain, Belgium. The resulting geo-data will be delivered through a cloud-based geo-data platform and used to understand soil behaviour across the different turbine loading areas, as well as to inform the design, installation, and protection of inter-array cables.
TotalEnergies was awarded concessions by the German Federal Network Agency in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for the construction of four wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas and is participating in two offshore wind projects together with RWE, resulting in an awarded offshore wind pipeline with a total capacity of 7.5 GW.