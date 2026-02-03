TotalEnergies taps Fugro for geotechnical survey at NSE 1 wind farm off Germany

Fugro has been awarded a contract to perform comprehensive geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies One (NSE 1) offshore wind farm, a major renewable energy project being developed by TotalEnergies in the North Sea off Germany.

Fugro said the investigations will provide essential insights into seabed conditions at planned wind turbine locations and inter-array cable routes, directly informing the safe and efficient design of turbine foundations.

With a planned capacity of two GW, NSE 1 is expected to contribute to Germany’s offshore wind expansion in the North Sea and strengthen Europe’s long-term energy security efforts.

Fieldwork is already underway, with Fugro mobilising a fleet of five specialist vessels to carry out the surveys approximately 170 kilometres off the German coast, across an area of around 200 square kilometres.