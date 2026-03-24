TGS wraps up three-year acquisition project in Norwegian Sea

TGS has completed its three-year acquisition and processing campaign in the Norwegian Sea, culminating in the delivery of the final dual azimuth products to clients.

With the completion of this project, TGS now offers more than 21,500 square kilometres of high-quality, multi-client seismic data available for licensing.

TGS said the dataset provides a modern, high-resolution foundation for development, ILX and TLX exploration activities across one of Norway’s most prospective offshore regions.