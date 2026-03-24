TGS wraps up three-year acquisition project in Norwegian Sea

TGS has completed its three-year acquisition and processing campaign in the Norwegian Sea, culminating in the delivery of the final dual azimuth products to clients.
With the completion of this project, TGS now offers more than 21,500 square kilometres of high-quality, multi-client seismic data available for licensing.
TGS said the dataset provides a modern, high-resolution foundation for development, ILX and TLX exploration activities across one of Norway’s most prospective offshore regions.
The program delivered an advanced, high-density dual azimuth solution that complements existing coverage. Designed to resolve long-standing imaging challenges on the Halten Terrace, the dataset enables clearer interpretation of complex structures and identification of remaining prospectivity.
The Halten Terrace features high-quality hydrocarbon reservoirs within a structurally intricate setting shaped by Late Jurassic rifting. Resulting horsts, tilted fault blocks and Cretaceous basin floor fans represent diverse play types that benefit from enhanced illumination and broadband fidelity.
To achieve this uplift, the campaign applied state-of-the-art acquisition innovations, including multisensor broadband technology, dual azimuth illumination, wide tow sources, dense streamer spacing and long streamers for robust velocity model building. TGS said the result is a dataset that significantly improves fault definition, structural imaging and reservoir characterisation.