TGS wins large eight-month seismic streamer contract in Indonesia

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has announced the award of a streamer contract for a survey offshore Indonesia. The project will cover approximately 10,000 square kilometres and is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, with an estimated total duration of approximately eight months.

Much of the project will focus on acquiring 3D seismic data for exploration purposes. The final phase of the survey, which will last for approximately one month, will be dedicated to acquiring 4D seismic data for production monitoring.