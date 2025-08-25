TGS wins large eight-month seismic streamer contract in Indonesia
Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has announced the award of a streamer contract for a survey offshore Indonesia. The project will cover approximately 10,000 square kilometres and is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, with an estimated total duration of approximately eight months.
Much of the project will focus on acquiring 3D seismic data for exploration purposes. The final phase of the survey, which will last for approximately one month, will be dedicated to acquiring 4D seismic data for production monitoring.
The survey will be acquired using a purpose-built vessel, which will be equipped with the company's proprietary technology.
Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented that the company will use its specialised vessel and technology to ensure the delivery of “high-quality” data to the client, which remains undisclosed. He added that with an acquisition period of approximately eight months, the significant contract secures vessel utilisation well into the third quarter of 2026.