TGS to reprocess offshore seismic data in Equatorial Guinea

Norwegian subsea data company TGS has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Hydrocarbon and Mining Development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to create a large-scale regional seismic dataset.

Under the agreement, the first phase involves the reprocessing of approximately 27,273 kilometres of two-dimensional seismic data and around 35,000 square kilometres of three-dimensional seismic data.

According to a statement from the company, this first phase is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.