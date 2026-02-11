TGS starts multi-client survey offshore Angola

TGS has commenced a multi-client 2D seismic survey in the ultra deepwater areas offshore Angola. The project, which covers approximately 12,600 line kilometres, saw the vessel Ramform Victory begin operations earlier in the first quarter of 2026.

Data acquisition is estimated by TGS to be completed in approximately 100 days. The company expects fast-track products to be available in the third quarter of 2026, while full data processing is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

This initiative marks the first multi-client 2D acquisition over the ultra deepwater region of the country since 2015. The survey aims to provide long-offset seismic data to image complex pre-salt and top-salt structures as well as basin floor channel systems.