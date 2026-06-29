TGS secures contract for three-dimensional seismic survey in Brunei

The Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam awarded TGS a contract to conduct a multi-client three-dimensional seismic survey in Brunei. Under this agreement, the energy data provider will handle the acquisition, processing, and marketing of the new geophysical data.

This initiative allows TGS to secure prefunding interest from the industry to supply advanced data aimed at identifying reservoir potential and de-risking exploration leads.

To support investment decisions before future licensing rounds, the compiled data will be delivered to operators, according to TGS.