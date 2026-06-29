TGS secures contract for three-dimensional seismic survey in Brunei

The Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam awarded TGS a contract to conduct a multi-client three-dimensional seismic survey in Brunei. Under this agreement, the energy data provider will handle the acquisition, processing, and marketing of the new geophysical data.
This initiative allows TGS to secure prefunding interest from the industry to supply advanced data aimed at identifying reservoir potential and de-risking exploration leads.
To support investment decisions before future licensing rounds, the compiled data will be delivered to operators, according to TGS.
The authority said it aims to use the project to attract international investment and catalyse upstream oil and gas development in the country.
David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Multi-Client at TGS, stated that the project will, "provide the exploration community with a clear path to evaluate Brunei's potential".
Additionally, the executive noted that the contract represents an effort to support host governments and operators by opening access to underexplored areas across the Asia Pacific region.