TGS launches ocean bottom node survey in the Gulf of America

TGS has announced the launch of APEX 1, a multi-client long-offset ocean bottom node (OBN) acquisition campaign in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico). Node deployment for the project commenced in December 2025.

The acquisition phase is expected to be completed in late Q2 2026. Early products are scheduled for release in Q3 2026, with final data delivery anticipated in Q4 2027.

APEX 1 uses a denser node grid than previous ultra-long offset OBN programmes. It is designed as a stand-alone exploration dataset that does not rely on underlying streamer seismic coverage.